On November 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the city of Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

As stated in the message of the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), the shelling occurred on Wednesday at 16:50. Information about the victims and damage is being specified.

On the same day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired two rockets at another city in the LPR – Severodonetsk. There was no information about the victims and destruction at the time of publication.

On November 1, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian Armed Forces were effectively reducing Ukraine’s military potential by hitting the enemy’s critical infrastructure. He also noted that in the course of repelling enemy air attacks over the past 10 days, more than 200 American HIMARS rockets were intercepted.

In October, U.S. Department of Defense Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh announced that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with a new $275 million military aid package. She specified that it included HIMARS missiles, artillery shells, small arms and satellite dishes.

On October 10, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov noted that the statements of the American side about their readiness to supply weapons to Kyiv confirm the consolidation of the United States in the status of a participant in the conflict. He urged the White House and its allies not to cross “red lines”, adding that “pumping” the Kyiv regime with deadly weapons would only prolong the conflict further.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

