Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the city of Pervomaisk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), firing four shells from the American HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at the settlement. This was reported on February 7 at the LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine, shelling was recorded: at 07:42 in the settlement of Pervomaisk using MLRS HIMARS (four missiles),” the message on the Telegram channel says.

Information about casualties and damage has not yet been received.

On February 4, it was reported that a ten-month-old girl died as a result of artillery shelling by the Ukrainian military in the LPR. The tragedy occurred in Kremennaya.

A day earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Bulavinovka in the LPR early in the morning from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). As a result of the shelling, a school, a House of Culture, a post office, as well as 10 residential buildings were damaged.

On January 30, the mayor of the city of Pervomaisk, Sergei Kolyagin, reported that infrastructure destruction had been recorded in the city after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, despite the fact that the attack was carried out at the end of the working day, when many are returning home, none of the civilians were injured, the mayor said.

At the same time, it became known that 11 residential buildings were damaged in Alcheevka (LPR) during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine.

