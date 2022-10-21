Ukrainian militants fired 12 HIMARS rockets at a civilian ferry near the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson. This was announced on October 21 by the head of the representative office of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik.

“We fired two full clips of HIMARS! Our air defense shot down 11 of the 12 missiles fired, but one still flew, ”he wrote on Telegram.

Miroshnik said that as a result of the shelling, three people, including children, were killed, and 10 more people were seriously injured.

The head of the government of the Kherson region, Serhiy Eliseev, also said that during the shelling of a civilian crossing in Kherson from HIMARS, the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) used fragmentation rockets.

On October 19, the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, admitted that Ukrainian radicals could intensify their offensive in the region in the near future. He recommended that the civilian population evacuate and promised that the city would not be surrendered.

The authorities of the Kherson region on the same day warned the residents of the region about the danger of shelling and reported that from 7:00 am buses were organized for those wishing to leave the city from the river port to the left bank of the Dnieper.

In Kherson, the situation is dangerous for civilians, the delivery of food is difficult, there are problems with water and electricity. This was announced on October 18 by the commander of the united group of troops in the area of ​​the special operation, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin.

According to the general, hits from HIMARS rockets damaged the Antonovsky bridge and the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, traffic on which was stopped.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

