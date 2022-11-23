Advisor to Rosenergoatom Karchaa: the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant damaged the distillate tanks

The shelling of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) damaged containers with distillates, said Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, reports Telegram-Readovka channel. According to him, on November 19 and 20, the nuclear power plant came under the most intense shelling of Ukraine.