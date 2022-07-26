Armed Forces of Ukraine dropped an explosive device from a drone at the Troebortnoye border checkpoint in the Bryansk region

On the morning of July 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Troebortnoye border crossing point in the Sevsky district of the Bryansk region. This was announced by the Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz.

According to Bogomaz, the attack was carried out with the help of a drone.

“An explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter at a customs post,” he wrote.

Four people were injured in the attack

According to Bogomaz, medical assistance is being provided to all the victims, emergency services are working on the spot.

People were hospitalized with minor and moderate injuries. According to authorities, there are no children among them.

Related materials:

Earlier it was reported about another possible attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bryansk region

On July 25, the SHOT Telegram channel reported that a Ukrainian copter dropped ammunition near the Novye Yurkovichi checkpoint in the Klimovsky district. Presumably, two people were injured – a 43-year-old employee of Rosgranstroy, who received a shrapnel wound to the buttocks, and a 68-year-old local resident, who received injuries to the lower leg, thigh and forearm. They were hospitalized.

The authorities have not yet confirmed this information.

The Bryansk region has a high level of terrorist threat

On July 22, the regional authorities decided to extend the “yellow” level until August 7. Residents were advised to remain calm and vigilant.

The government of the Bryansk region recalled that the measures “do not restrict the rights and freedoms of citizens, but are aimed at increasing the interaction of state bodies to ensure security and eliminate identified threats.”

As follows from classification National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), the “yellow” level of danger is introduced in the presence of confirmed information about the real possibility of a terrorist attack.

On June 7, the authorities of the region canceled the “yellow” level of terrorist danger, but reintroduced it on the 23rd of the same month and extended it on July 8.