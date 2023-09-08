Governor Bogomaz announced the UAV attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on an industrial facility in Bryansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit an industrial facility in Bryansk. About it reported in his Telegram channel, the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz.

The attack was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). There were no casualties.

As a result of the impact, a fire started in the administrative building. Fire brigades, operational and emergency services are working at the scene of the emergency.