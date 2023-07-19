Mash: APU attacked the railway station in the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attacked the road and railway station Sudzha in the Kursk region. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, Ukrainian troops fired at least three munitions at the station, presumably Grad MLRS rockets. According to information from open sources, Sudzha is located ten kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Guevo, one and a half kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Several mortar mines exploded on the territory of the settlement.

Earlier, the authorities of another Russian border region – the Belgorod region – reported dozens of attacks on the region per day. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used cannon artillery, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added.