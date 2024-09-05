Commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Alaudinov said that Russia has already won in the SVO

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, said that Russia “has already won in the SVO.” He also named the next task that, in his opinion, faces Russian society.

Earlier that day, Alaudinov claimed that the battles in the Kursk region due to the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are decisive battles of the special operation, and allowed for the possibility of its completion this year.

Alaudiov explained that victory is the understanding that Russians are brothers and sisters

In ten minutes video in his Telegram channel, Alaudinov, having reported the latest reports on the situation in the Kursk region, also discussed nationalities, “Satanists” and the end of the special operation. “As I always say, in this SVO we have already won,” he said. Before this, the Defense Ministry general explained that victory in this case has already taken place if “we realize, understand that we are truly brothers and sisters, that we have a common homeland, and that we can only stand if we stand shoulder to shoulder together.”

Earlier in the same video, he said: “We know that Russia will win this SVO.” And at the end he added that “God willing, we will soon come to peace in our country, the SVO will end.”

Photo: Alexander Reka / TASS

Also, in his opinion, the next task of the Russians is “to do everything so that we, as one family, are ready for future challenges.” “We must understand that our enemy – the Antichrist – will never calm down until we become like them. But we will never become like them. This means that the war will never end until either we defeat them or they break us,” the general added.

An associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov also said that Russia’s victory must come through “a victory over the Satanists who are still behind our backs” and “doing everything they can to destabilize the situation.” According to Alaudinov, ill-wishers are trying to destabilize the situation in the country by inciting conflicts on ethnic and religious grounds. He also listed among them those who have already “fled abroad,” claiming that the only thing left of Russian that they have is that they still speak Russian.

Alaudinov called the situation in the Kursk region a decisive battle

Earlier, Apti Alaudinov announced the imminent end of the special military operation. According to him, the conflict can be resolved by the end of 2024, and this will be facilitated by the decisive battle that is currently underway between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

The officer noted that he had previously assumed that the SVO would end in 2024, but at that time he could not understand how this would happen, since the Russian Armed Forces needed to somehow destroy the Ukrainian combat-ready units, their equipment and resources. Alaudinov explained that his confidence in the completion of the special operation in Ukraine was supported by his calculations.

Now, according to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have redeployed all combat-ready units to the Russian border area. However, as a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ front line has completely collapsed, while Russian troops are moving forward and taking control of populated areas.

The decisive battle is happening right now. I think that this decisive battle will end the history of the SVO. Russia will emerge from this SVO as a winner. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General

War correspondent asks Alaudinov to apologize

Earlier, military correspondent Marat Khairullin filed a complaint against the commander of the Akhmat special forces.

In one of the videos, Alaudinov called the journalist a “great storyteller” because of his words about Russia’s advantage in the number of drones. “Comrade General, in the future you will have to apologize for these words,” Khairullin said and promised to prove his case.