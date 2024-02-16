Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/16/2024 – 17:11

The Santos Port Authority (APS) signed this Friday, the 16th, the Technical Cooperation Agreement (ACT) for the construction of the Santos-Guarujá Tunnel, signed between the Union, through the Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor), and the government of the State of São Paulo. The document confirms the partnership to carry out the work.

The agreement, which involves the intervention-consent of the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) and the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transport Services of the State of São Paulo (Artesp), highlights the strategic importance of the Port of Santos in the Brazilian logistics chain, as well as its economic relevance for the state and municipalities involved.

When presenting the document, the National Secretary of Ports and Waterway Transport, Alex S. de Ávila, said that “all preparatory measures carried out by APS before the celebration of the ACT will be received and studied for eventual use”, as well as the updating of projects , definition of the route, as well as hiring a consultancy company to format the legal and economic modeling.

The implementation of the tunnel will be through a public-private partnership (PPP), involving planning, construction, operation, maintenance and exploration services for the crossing.

A work plan is part of the agreement, providing for the participation of those involved, including the joint production of technical, economic and environmental feasibility studies, and the provision of financial resources necessary to make the project viable.

MPor and the State will hold, with the participation of APS, public hearings regarding the work.