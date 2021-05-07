Sevilla’s visit to Valdebebas this Sunday has a special incentive for one of the players who are presumed to be the protagonists of the match. This is the case of the Brazilian midfielder Fernando Reges, who will debut his name as the best LaLiga player in April against a Real Madrid with whom he has pending accounts.

And is that bad luck took hold of Fernando in the 2016 Champions League semi-final. At that time, the now Sevilla player was a member of Manchester City, who crossed paths with Real Madrid in the penultimate round of the tournament. The first leg played in English territory ended with a zero draw that left everything pending for the match at the Bernabéu, in which Fernando became the sad protagonist.

Because the tie fell for Real Madrid thanks to a victory by the minimum, 1-0, the result of an own goal by Fernando in a tremendously unfortunate move. A boarding on the right by Gareth Bale ended in the English goal after his pass touched Fernando’s boot and generated an impossible parable.

He was not the only Sevilla player present in that tie, since Jesús Navas was also active in that Manchester City, Curiously trained by the current Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini. Although it will not be on the same stage, Fernando will have the same rival in front of him to try to compensate and justify, even more, his name as the best LaLiga player in the last month.