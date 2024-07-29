The excellent moment of Aprilia Tuareg Racing continues, with the team of the Italian brand that has signed a double in its debut at the Baja Aragón, a historic competition dedicated to two wheels. The two bikes of Aprilia Tuareg Racing with Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari took home the victory of the FIM Bajas Trophy of Aragón in the class dedicated to multi-cylinder bikes of over 600cc and ranked first overall in the bikes of over 450cc.

The results in Baja Aragón

Jacopo Cerutti was a protagonist from the first day, winning both the Friday prologue and the Saturday and Sunday stages, despite a fall without consequences on the second day. Exceptional results, in his first participation in this rally raid, which allow him to finish as the winner in the class dedicated to multi-cylinder motorcycles and eleventh in the general classification. Francesco Montanari, in his first experience at the Baja Aragón, also signed an excellent performance completing the double in the multi-cylinder class and finishing eighteenth in the general classification. With this double and the previous successes at the Hellas Rally Raid and in the Italian Motorally, the great versatility of the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is confirmed once again, which is proving to be competitive and high-performing on all types of terrain.

The comment of the Aprilia riders

Satisfied Jacopo Cerutti: “It was a great race, I enjoyed it. Very physical rally despite being short and also complicated because both Saturday and Sunday the cars passed before us and the terrain became really difficult. I am very satisfied and happy with the performance of the bike”Francesco Montanari is also on the same wavelength: “It went very well, I’m happy with the race and the pace. We did a great job and a good test in view of the next events. In the next few months we will try to work to improve even more“.