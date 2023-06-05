Aprilia embraces the fans before Mugello

The appointment for all motorcycle and MotoGP enthusiasts is absolutely unmissable. Five riders, five Aprilia champions, engaged in the premier class of the World Championship, will meet their fans and all motorsport enthusiasts in the heart of Milan. The appointment is for Wednesday 7 June, from 14:00 to 15:00, at Motoplex in via Broletto 13the Piaggio Group showroom a stone’s throw from the Duomo and Piazza Cordusio.

The Aprilia riders Maverick Viñales, Aleix Espargaró and Lorenzo Savadori, (Aprilia Racing) with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team), will sign autographs and entertain themselves at the Motoplex on the eve of the Italian GP, ​​which will be held at Mugello in the weekend. MotoGP Legend Max Biaggi, six times World Champion, will be with them.

It will be the perfect opportunity for a selfie with the champions and perhaps with them the Aprilia RS-GP, the bike that the Italian manufacturer’s riders race on tracks around the world and which will be on display at the Motoplex in via Broletto. An object of extraordinary power, chassis sophistication and cutting-edge aerodynamic solutions, a motorcycle that you have few opportunities to admire so close up.

All for Emilia-Romagna

The appointment on Wednesday 7 will also be a further opportunity to make a concrete contribution to the communities of Emilia Romagna affected by the recent flood. In fact, the official t-shirts of Aprilia All Stars will be on sale, the Aprilia event which last weekend in Misano already collected 200 thousand euros to be donated to the Civil Protection of Emilia Romagna. The proceeds from the sale of the celebratory t-shirts will also be donated in full. At 18:00 the Aprilia riders will move to theArch of Peace where, until 19:30, they will take part in the biggest MotoGP event ever seen in Milan. The Aprilia RS-GP will once again be the protagonist, on the Radio DeeJay stage it will be set in motion and make the powerful voice of its V4 engine heard, exciting all the enthusiasts.