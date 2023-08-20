Aprilia and Vinales limit the damage, but the start remains a problem

A busy weekend was expected for Aprilia, thanks to a historically unfavorable track, and the Sunday race at least partially confirmed this trend. There were signs of improvement, thanks to the great work in the pits and in the development of the new RS-GP: Maverick Viñales’ second place in qualifying, his wild pace in the Sprint and today’s careful race for both riders. Viñales built his race lap after lap, maintaining a good pace and reaching fifth place. Even today, a less than perfect start was fatal, which projected him into the chaos of the first corner where (still innocent) he lost some positions. At the checkered flag, the Spanish driver is sixth.

Satisfied Aleix Espargaró, who in his overall evaluation of the weekend praises the improvements in the setup of his Aprilia as well as the performance of his teammate. In the race he had to manage the wear of the rear tyre, which was particularly stressed in Austria, and he couldn’t do better than ninth position.

Vinales’ words

“The start today was better than in the Sprint, but it wasn’t enough to keep the grid position, and as a result I lost further ground in the tussle in the first corner. I got the most out of the bike throughout the race, recovering and overtaking several times, but then it was no longer possible to close the gap, already over 2 seconds, from the riders in front of me fighting for the podium. Right now our priority is to improve the startwe have the potential to fight at the top and more favorable circuits are on the way, so we must be ready to seize all opportunities“.

Espargaró’s words

“It was a very physically demanding race, it was very hot and at the beginning I pushed as hard as I could to try and stay in the leading group, then my performance dropped because I started to suffer a drop in the rear tire and I also had to manage fuel consumption. In any case i am quite satisfied, over the weekend our performance improved and in the end in the race I was not far from Maverick, who rode at a very high level here. We knew that this track is not suitable for our bike, and in particular for my riding style, but all in all we scored good points. We will continue to work, as always, to improve“.