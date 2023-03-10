Clear objective: a further leap forward

From surprise to confirmation: this will be the focus of the 2023 MotoGP season for Aprilia Racing. In the last championship, the house in Noale experienced one dramatic growth in results (the first win in MotoGP, another eight podiums, two pole positions) which made the Italian team one of the protagonists of the World Championship, fighting until the end of the season for the most prestigious objectives in all the classifications. Results that had already been intuited at the end of 2021, when, together with a series of excellent placings, the first podium in MotoGP arrived and which have their foundations in years of steps in the right direction. Now Aprilia Racing is faced with one double great challengeconfirm itself in the world fight and continue to grow, with a few more weapons available, starting with the satellite team and its riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez and with an additional flow of information that will be used for the development of the RS-GP.

Confirmed pilots

The spotlights will certainly be focused on box number 41 where Aleix Espargaró will resume the race for the World Cup after the fourth place, with more than one regret, last year. Statistics Team Veteran, “Captain” by unanimous acclaim, Aleix will be able to count both on the perfect symbiosis with a team that has been following him since 2017 and on the experience and maturity built up in over 200 races in the MotoGP world championship. For Maverick Viñales positive pressure is equally evident. The talent of the Roses driver can now count on a complete harmony with the team structure and with the characteristics of the RS-GP. If 2022 was a year of growth with spectacular high notes, 2023 presents itself as the year in which to achieve high-level consistency. The tester Lorenzo Savadori is highly confirmedwhose work has been one of the foundations on which Aprilia’s great growth has been built in recent seasons and who will also participate in three wild cards still being defined.