While work is being done on the bikes that will participate in the next Dakar, the new model year arrives in dealerships. Recognizable by the red frame and the new colours, which include graphics inspired by the Aprilia which climbed to the podium of the African marathon in 2010

Valerio Boni – Milan

The red frame and the addition of a Dakar Podium color, which celebrates the last Italian motorcycle classified among the top three in the Dakar, are the most obvious innovations that characterize the 2024 model year of the Aprilia Tuareg 660. These are a further step that is part of the Back to Africa project, the program intended to bring this model designed with the aim of tackling the most demanding off-road routes back into large rally raids. While maintaining characteristics that allow daily use under more normal conditions.

The Dakar Podium setup, which features the graphics of the Rxv 4.5 which allowed Francisco "Chaleco" Lopez to place third overall in 2010, with three stage victories, It comes alongside two other new colours, Atreides Black and Canyon Sand, which take inspiration from the environments in which the Aprilia Tuareg move easily. The color of the trellis frame helps to underline the sporting imprint of a motorcycle which has already demonstrated in 2023 that it has a winning DNA. The results achieved confirm this, as third place at the Transanatolia Rallythe first international raid undertaken in an official form, but also the successes obtained in the Italian motorally championship, where the Aprilia managed by GCorse of the Guareschi brothers, was currently in the running for the title.

In addition to the aesthetic changes that do not go unnoticed, the new edition of the Tuareg comes with other thoroughbred off-road features. One of these is the suspension travel which reaches i 240 millimetres, a record value for the category, which Aprilia has chosen to highlight by placing it on the front mudguard. They are going in the same direction numerous details included in the line of accessories, which for 2024 is enriched with an optional air filter expressly designed for use on off-road routes. An element that has the objective of enhance the filtering power of the airbox and protect the engine from the risk of dust infiltration.

great autonomy — Instead they remain the basic characteristics remain unchanged of the twin-cylinder which uses the 660 engine shared with the Tuono and RS road models, in the 80 HP and 70 Nm configuration, with a dry weight of 187 kg. The capacity of the tank also does not change, which with 18 liters ensures excellent autonomy in tourist use, as in more adventurous uses. And, speaking of adventure, for the Tuareg the appointment with the great deserts is approachingmore precisely those of the Emirates where it will certainly be the protagonist of the 2024 edition of the Dakar.