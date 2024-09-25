The Asian tour begins

Fresh from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Aprilia Racing flies to Asia for the Indonesian GP in Mandalika, with Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró ready to show off their competitiveness.

Maverick Viñales returns to a track where he was one of the main protagonists last year. The Spanish rider took second place in the long race, missing out on victory by just three tenths. Aleix Espargaró, fresh from the second race in Misano where he showed positive signs in terms of speed, is determined to continue on this path and further improve his performance.

The Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, located on the island of Lombok, Indonesia, hosted MotoGP for the first time in 2022. The track is 4.3 km long and features 17 corners, including 11 right-handers and 6 left-handers. The most demanding braking point is at the first corner where the MotoGP bikes go from 304 km/h to 103 km/h.

The pilots’ words

Maverick Vinales: “Mandalika is always a special track because the atmosphere and layout are very special. We have great memories here, so I am approaching the weekend with a very positive mindset. We are ready to enjoy Indonesia and the races.“.

Aleix Espargaro: “It’s a track that I really like. Last year I was really competitive, it’s a shame that the soft tyre was chosen in the long race, which penalised us. It’s a track that suits the Aprilia well. Also, it’s a very special place, one of the most beautiful on the calendar and the fans love MotoGP. I can’t wait to get on the track“.