During the MotoGP Portimão GP weekend, the 2024 season of Aprilia Tuareg Racing was presented. The “Off Road On Track” event showed a preview of what the 2024 season of the off-road project will be like, with the participation of the official drivers, Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari.

The Aprilia Tuareg, developed in close collaboration with the Guareschi brothers' GCorse, became a protagonist in the major rally raids last season. The Italian off-road has proven to be a winning project after the extraordinary triumph at its debut in the Italian Motorally, the podium at the Transanatolia Rally and the historic victory in the Africa Eco Race with Jacopo Cerutti.

The 2024 calendar is divided into three important events: the Italian Motorally Championship with the first race on 20 April, the Hellas Rally Raid scheduled from 24 May to 2 June and the Africa Eco Race from 28 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.

Aprilia Tuareg Racing 2024 Photo by: Aprilia Racing

“We won on our debut so the expectations are high. The goal is to win the Italian championship again and try to do the best possible in Africa. I started training again immediately after the Africa Eco Race and I feel in excellent shape for face this new season”, said Jacopo Cerutti.

“I'm training and preparing as much as I can. I hope to be able to repeat what I did last year and further improve my results, especially at the Africa Eco Race. We're starting off strong for the Italian too and we'll try to give our best”, added Francesco Montanari.

“After such an extraordinary debut as last year, both in Italy and in Africa, expectations are very high. Therefore, the objective is to confirm ourselves as leaders in this new sector. We have a historic and important name like Tuareg and seeing such a beautiful and effective bike in its natural field is a source of pride for all of Noale”, concluded Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing.