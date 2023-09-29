Double Q2 for Aprilia on Friday at Motegi

Third time, 295 thousandths behind Brad Binder’s KTM who set the new track record in 1’43″489, sending the previous record which belonged to Jorge Lorenzo to the ‘attic’ and which dated back to 2016 when the tires were still Bridgestone ones. Friday’s free practice at Motegi was positive for theApriliafast with Aleix Espargarò, third behind Francesco Bagnaia, and not far behind with Maverick Vinales, eighth at six tenths, but without being able to put all the sectors together.

It is no coincidence that the ex-Yamaha rider underlined that he found himself more comfortable in the race pace than in the time-attack, while Espargarò took a step back in the Ps after some set-up tests in FP1. Below are theirs statements.

“I am satisfied with the work done today – has explained Aleix Espargarò – we had prepared a very detailed plan for the first session, with various setting tests, but in the end I returned to a base that I knew better and was fast both in terms of pace and flying lap. It’s only Friday and we can still improve a lot, above all we must confirm ourselves as competitive in qualifying too.”

Good to be in Q2, but I felt better about the pace than the flying lap – the analysis of Maverick Viñales – today’s program included tests with the complete aerodynamic package, which seems to limit us here. So tomorrow we will go back to the standard and work on the details, I would say that to be completely satisfied I need another two tenths. If we look at the times today everyone lapped very fast, so I’m sure that with a bit of work I can be even more competitive.”