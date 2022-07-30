As many as 54 world championships won, including brands and drivers titles, a very long streak inaugurated in 1992 with the first, now thirty-year-old world champion signed by Alex Gramigni. A string of triumphs that should be celebrated with due honors, perhaps with a particularly sporty (and exclusive) model that encompasses all of Aprilia’s passion for racing and motorsport: judging by the rumors that are circulating – and by some clues scattered about social – the Noale house would be working on a new version of its hypersport Rsv4, a special edition called to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the first 125 title. exclusive technical solutions never seen on a model on the market.

POINT THE SPOON

Mystery is king, and certainties are few … to say the least. But during the day on the track spent in Cremona, on the San Martino del Lago circuit, the riders of the Noale house (test drivers and owners, including MotoGP officials like Maverick Viñales) would have brought the prototype of this new version of the sports car to the curbs. Venetian. Black track fairings, SC Project exhaust and one, or rather two interesting details in the lower section of the bike: the first, on the fairing, is the logo Thirty, which makes us think of a celebratory model dedicated to the success of 1992; the second is the “spoon” placed under the swingarm, an aerodynamic solution already seen in MotoGP which would find its first production application in this bike. For the moment we have only a few photos, published on Instagram among others by the tester Matteo Baiocco and by Viñales himself: it is not even known if it will be an approved model or track-only. But there is a lot of curiosity, and also the desire to see which graphic design they will choose in Noale for their new curb weapon. It goes without saying that the mind of the RS 125 of the “Gram”, but before giving up it is better to wait for some more news coming from Noale.