The Aprilia V4 range welcomes a new special series for the superbike RSV4 Factory and the hypernaked Thunder V4 Factory: the two bikes from the Lazio manufacturer make their debut in Speed ​​White colora new and exclusive color variant that will be available only for a limited period: from May until the end of 2023.

Special livery

Dominated by white which enhances its aerodynamic shapes and design with integrated winglets, the Speed ​​White livery is combined with red wheel rims and is enriched by Side Aprilia lettering and sporty graphics inspired by the Aprilia RS-GP prototype that starred in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

Debut on the track with the MotoGP

It was precisely the official Aprilia Racing riders in MotoGP, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñalesto unveil the Speed ​​White colorway to the public for the first time on the weekend of Grand Prix of the Americas, Texas. A truly racing opportunity to underline the supersport soul of the livery that dresses two extraordinary bikes, at the top of the superbike segment in terms of technology, performance and design.

The Aprilia range

The Speed ​​White coloring joins the other two already available for the Aprilia V4 Factory range, Time Attack and Ultra Dark, and will be available from May in Aprilia dealerships for a limited period of time. Aprilia RSV4 Factory Speed ​​White is offered at the price of 26,499 eurosfc, Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory Speed ​​White a 20,499 eurosfc