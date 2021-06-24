The two days of testing ended today with Andrea Dovizioso and the Aprilia RS-GP as protagonists on the Misano track.

Andrea was finally able to test the RS-GP in ideal conditions after the last test at Mugello was ruined by the rain. 78 laps yesterday and 48 today testify to the great work Andrea did on the track supported by the Aprilia Racing test team. Dovizioso lapped on decidedly fast times, improving significantly between the two days even if, as always in these cases, the chronometer is not the most important reference.

Aerodynamics, electronics and general dynamics of the bike, with different chassis solutions tested over the two days, were the areas explored also in view of the development of the RS-GP both for the second half of the season and for the definition of the bike for the next championship. .

“It was a very interesting test. Trying on a third different circuit was very important to better understand the bike and understand the points to be developed. We tried and changed many things to allow us to better understand many details that in fact we have grasped with more precision, identifying how to improve and where we lose with certain changes. With the next tests scheduled we will be able to make further comparisons and better compare our ideas “, said Dovizioso.

“They were two very positive days, we are happy after this test which gave us important insights and demonstrated the progress of the bike already seen in the race. Activities that will continue as scheduled in July. Andrea has confirmed himself as a great rider in terms of sensitivity. and understanding the behavior of the bike “, added Massimo Rivola.

The Aprilia Racing CEO then shifted the focus to the riders market in a MotoGP 2022 key, underlining that obviously the rider from Forlì is one of the options, but also adding that there are valid alternatives to the consideration in Noale.

“In parallel with the testing activities, Aprilia Racing is moving to find the best solution regarding the riders to be deployed in 2022, without having to wait for the outcome of the next tests in July. Andrea is certainly one of the solutions being evaluated but there are very interesting and valid alternatives on the table and the decision will have to be made quickly in order to plan the team’s future strategy correctly. The Assen weekend will be very important in this sense. “