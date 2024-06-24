by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aprilia, official Bezzecchi

Aprilia has just made its rider lineup for 2025 official: one lineup among the most interesting of the entire starting grid, which Jorge will see Martin flanked by Marco Bezzecchi. The CEO of the Noale company Massimo Rivola has something to be proud of for the double market blow, an expense at Ducati that weakens the direct competitor and strengthens the team as best it could not have after the retirement of Aleix Espargaró and the passage of Maverick Viñales in KTM.

Rivola’s words

“We have a couple of young talents, I think really strong. Last year they did P2 and P3 in the World Championship, so I have hopes that they will do even better this year with us. It is true that when you change both drivers in the team it is never a wise choicein the sense that we know how continuity pays off, however when faced with two talents of this type I believe that this small risk should be taken and accepted with great enthusiasm“, this is Rivola’s comment. “The truth is that Marco’s manager approached us already at the beginning of the season. We first waited for Aleix’s decision, then Mugello and then we concentrated on identifying the priorities, which were obviously the riders. I was very pleased that it was all very natural, in the sense that Marco wanted to come to us to ride our motorbike“.

“Marco was the first one I offered the seat to four years ago. He was one of those she refused, but in reality she refused with full knowledge of the facts. He already had a seat in Moto2 with VR, which however was a very strong team and therefore aimed to win the championship: he knew that if he did well he could have a clear path in MotoGP with Valentino’s team. I was sorry, but I wasn’t angry, in fact I think that an extra year in Moto2 was useful for him. It’s true that this year he’s in a bit more difficulty, but what he showed last year is a sign of enormous talent. He impressed me in Argentina in the wet and even more so in India, which was the only track that nobody knew. I had been there for Formula 1, but I don’t comment. There are signs that make you notice the speed and talent of one driver compared to another. He is also a character a bit like Vale, a bit like Sic, in MotoGP they are great. But, having said that, we took him because he’s cool, not because he’s a character.

It has been said that the crew chief Matteo Flamigni can follow the Bez in Aprilia: “We haven’t talked about it yet. We focused first on the driver market, the technician market will begin shortly. We must respect our team first and also that of the riders. We will try to break as few balances as possible, unless a driver feels he needs to“.