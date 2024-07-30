The season starts again

The second part of the 2024 MotoGP season, after the summer break, restarts from Silverstone. Aprilia has fond memories of this track, as 2021 saw the first podium in the top class for the Noale manufacturer, won by Aleix Espargarò. The same #41 managed to win the British GP 12 months ago and dreams of repeating the feat this year.

Memories and hopes

“It’s a track that I really like. – Aleix declared while introducing the weekend – not only for last year’s victory but because it was one of the most historic moments since I arrived in Aprilia with the our first podium in 2021. Silverstone suits the RS-GP very well and also me, I will try to replicate the result of 2023. Last year the Aprilias were consistently in front. We hope to do well this year too, in Noale they worked during the summer break to improve the bikes”.

However, there are also some good memories linked to Silverstone. Maverick Vinaleswhich on the British track obtained in 2016riding the Suzuki, his first victory in MotoGP: “At Silverstone I always felt competitive, racing here, on a track full of history, is always nice. I’m charged after the summer break, I trained and I’m ready to face this second part of the season in the best way. We will try to fully exploit the potential of the bikes” explained the Spaniard, who also wanted to recall the ‘enhancement’ of the bike that will concern his compatriot from the customer team Trackhouse, Raul Fernandez. “Raul will ride the RS-GP24 in a race for the first time. It will be nice to have four 2024 bikes on the track and very useful to collect as much data as possible”concluded Viñales.