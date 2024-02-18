The images of the new RS-GP 2024

The 2024 season ofAprilia officially began today, with the presentation of the new livery of the two official RS-GPs. The Noale company hasn't changed the look too much compared to the past, in the sign of continuity that also involves the line-up.

In fact, the two titular centaurs are always the two Spaniards Aleix Espargaró And Maverick Viñales, returning respectively from sixth and seventh position in the standings last season. The test driver will still be Lorenzo Savadoriwho will be involved in a few wild card appearances throughout the year.

The only significant change Aprilia experienced was in its customer team: no longer the Malaysian team CryptoData RNF, but the American Trackhouse, which had already presented itself to the public with a spectacular all stars and stripes livery