Aleix Espargarò perfect at Silverstone

On the penultimate lap Aleix Espargarò he turned around when he was in second position to assess the situation behind him. The Aprilia rider did it in the change of direction between the Village and the Loop, as if it were a cycling race. Only the Catalan could have known that he was perfectly in control of the situation, an awareness that is difficult to imagine in a rider who until yesterday had ‘only’ won a MotoGP race in Argentina a year ago.

And instead one of the veterans of the starting grid in the last lap perfectly executed the plan he had studied in the previous laps. He had two points to attack Francesco Bagnaia, the Village before the fast snake taking advantage of the traction on exiting the Copse. At the beginning of the last lap Pecco was too far away to attack in Turn 3, but in the next point Espargarò didn’t tremble, leaving no chance to reply.

“Maybe in the past Aleix wouldn’t have done such a tactical or shrewd race, but now he does and this is the prize. Already on Friday he proved to be very fast in the dry ”the words of Max Biaggi – Aprilia brand ambassadors – reported in today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport. Aprilia Racing’s managing director Massimo Rivola regretted the rain on Saturday which prevented Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales from qualifying further up the starting grid, laying the foundations for a double podium that has only been postponed.

Braving the elements and his rivals! 👊 This is the superb overtake with which @AleixEspargaro has claimed his first victory of 2023! 🥇 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/L8DS3u69M0 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 6, 2023

Aprilia beat KTM regarding the ‘race’ to victory in a Sunday Grand Prix. The Austrian manufacturer has won the Sprint twice on Saturday with Brad Binder, third yesterday, but has not yet won on Sunday unlike the Noale manufacturer which has come back as a forceful protagonist after a month of July “without holidays” Rivola said. Silverstone was a particularly ‘friendly’ track of the RS-GP called for confirmation in two weeks’ time at Red Bull. KTM still has a 19-point lead in the Constructors’ standings in the fight for second place.