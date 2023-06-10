Aprilia’s Saturday at Mugello did not bring the expected progress, after the first sessions held yesterday. Forced to go through Q1, Viñales narrowly missed access to Q2 by just 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001000000000000000000 4Q 10, Viñales was forced to go through Q1, starting from the fifth row on the grid. He fared no better in the race, where he confirmed his position.

On the other hand, things went slightly better for Aleix Espargarò who, still suffering from his right foot, closed his qualifying with a dignified eighth place. In the Sprint, after losing a few positions in the early stages, he showed good pace and in the final, overtaking Quartararo and Bastianini, he finished in eighth place.

Good Sprint for Lorenzo Savadori who, with the RS-GP of the Aprilia Test Team, fought in the group that was fighting for fifteenth position. Only a contact with Morbidelli at the end made him finish eighteenth.

Aleix Espargarò: “The great work of the Clinic and Dr.Charte helped me a lot today. This morning I still had a lot of pain, but in the Sprint I was able to ride without any major problems. I expected more, honestly. I didn’t make a good start, losing a few positions, then a long one at San Donato penalized me further. In the final I had more traction than Fabio and Enea and I managed to overtake them, this can give us motivation for tomorrow’s long race”.

Maverick Vinales: “We weren’t as fast as I expected. The real problem was missing access to Q2 yesterday. Starting from the back, with many fast bikes, makes everything extremely complicated. For tomorrow I expect a different race, physical fitness will also count a lot in the final. It’s still difficult to gain positions but I have to try”.