Important test

The Circuit of the Americas, in Texas, is a stage marked with red marker on the Aprilia Racing Team 2023 calendar. Historically difficult track for the Italian teamrepresents an important test to confirm the competitiveness of Aleix, Maverick and the 2023 RS-GP.

Excellent start

The first results are positive. After a lot of work in the garage, looking for the best setup to accommodate a layout made up of quick changes of direction and violent braking, in today’s second practice session both riders secured a top-10 finish. Maverick and Aleix then access the second qualifying Q2, the one that will decide the front rows on the grid. respectively with the sixth and ninth time. Attention now shifts to tomorrow where Maverick and Aleix will face qualifying and the 10-lap Sprint race.

The analysis of Aleix Espargarò

“I am satisfied with my performance today. I think I’ve never been so tired after a Friday of practice. COTA is a circuit where you have to work a lot with your body to try to accommodate the layout and the bumps. It will be a challenging weekend from this point of view, while on the technical front we are always looking for the compromise between agility and stability. This morning I struggled a little more because I couldn’t use the hard front tyre, the one I’m comfortable with, but I’m happy with the step forward made in P2″.

Maverick Viñales’ analysis

“A positive day, above all because there was a marked improvement compared to last year: we were immediately faster both in a single lap and in terms of pace, and I feel good on the bike. The bike moves a lot because of the holes, but it’s like that for everyone and our bike isn’t actually behaving badly in these conditions. Today it was important to get the direct passage to Q2 and we succeeded, in view of qualifying it will be essential to be precise in driving because it is easy to make some mistakes on this track. The goal is to qualify on the front row: we’ll need a perfect lap, but it’s within our reach”.