Here’s the Aprilia again

The first MotoGP race of the season after the summer break gave entertainment and emotions, living on theexciting Aprilia-Ducati challenge. However, for the first time this season, the house from Noale won under the checkered flag at Silverstone, driven by his ‘captain’, Aleix Espargarò. The Spaniard, in his second success in his career (which however is also the second in two years) got the better of the reigning world champion I’m sorry Bagnaiarelaunching the ambitions of an RS-GP which in the first half of the year had seemed to be taking a step backwards compared to the surprising exploits of 2022, when for two thirds of the season Espargarò had been one of the main contenders for the title.

Perhaps this year the alarm went off too late – even if the incredible recovery in the standings made by Bagnaia 12 months ago teaches us never to consider the games for the title closed before the time – but certainly in Noale there is the conviction that what we have seen in England can only be a first step. One of the most illustrious names in the history of Aprilia also thinks so: Max Biaggi. The Corsair, who dominated the 250 with the Italian manufacturer in the years, spoke to the Sports Courier of the current season. The historical antagonist of Valentino Rossi, for several years now the image man of Aprilia, extolled the merits of Espargarò and underlined the important steps forward made by the bike.

Biaggi’s thought

“We know the extent of Aleix’s commitment – highlighted Biaggi – sometimes it drives over the problems. It’s very complicated to set up the bike perfectly, but he goes beyond this obstacle“. A dedication that, combined with that of Viñales (“at first there was an electric air between the two, then they got closer”, Biaggi recounted) manages to make up for Aprilia’s budget deficits. In fact, compared to the other four manufacturers involved in the premier category of two-wheelers, the Venetian team has fewer resources at its disposal. “Aprilia doesn’t have the largest budget, but they optimize at Noale. In this regard, the human factor comes out. That’s why that extra something that Espargarò brings makes the difference.”.

Now in the standings the Iberian is 107 lengths behind Bagnaia. In the standings, however, Aleix is ​​second among the riders who don’t have that racing car called the Desmosedici at their disposal. Up to now, only Brad Binder has done better than him, but he hasn’t won yet in a race on Sunday this year. However, Biaggi is convinced that the rest of the season, as happened at Silverstone, can revolve around an exciting Italian derby: red against black, Ducati against Aprilia. “If 2023 proceeds at this pace, there really will be a direct Ducati-Aprilia duel, which I wish and dream. Both as an enthusiast and as an insider. What more could we Italians ask for?“. Hard to blame him.