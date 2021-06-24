In Misano the Forlì closed the two days of work. The CEO Aprilia Racing: “We are interested in Dovi, there are other options and we will decide shortly for the good of the team”

The two-day Misano test for Andrea Dovizioso and Aprilia ended. The rider from Forlì tested the RS-GP thoroughly in ideal conditions, completing 78 laps yesterday and 48 today: great work, fast times and a clear improvement even if the chronometer is not the most important reference. A lot of work on aerodynamics, electronics and chassis, different solutions tested in the two days, for a functional commitment, both in the second half of the season and for the definition of the bike for the next championship. The one in which Noale hopes to be able to have Dovizioso’s total contribution as a starting rider, even if the rider from Forlì has not dissolved his reservations about returning to the MotoGP world championship or not on a permanent basis.

Dovi’s words – Here is Andrea Dovizioso’s comment on the day: “It was a very interesting test, having tried it on a third circuit was very important to better understand the bike and the points to develop – Dovi’s words -. We tried many things to better understand many details that we have caught with more precision, identifying how to improve and where we lose with certain changes. With the next tests we will be able to make further comparisons and better compare our ideas “.

rivola and the pilots – Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, commented positively: “They were two very positive days, this test gave us important insights and demonstrated the progress of the bike already seen in the race – says Rivola -. Our business will continue as planned. July, Andrea confirmed himself as a great rider in terms of sensitivity and understanding of the bike’s behavior. In parallel to the tests, Aprilia is moving towards the best solution on the 2022 riders without waiting for the results of the July tests. Andrea is among the solutions being evaluated, but there are very interesting alternatives on the table and the decision will have to be made in a tight time frame to plan the team’s strategy correctly. The Assen weekend will be very important in this regard. “

