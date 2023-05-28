Support for Emilia-Romagna

The serious emergency that hit theEmilia Romagna in recent weeks it has activated a large aid and fundraising machine to support the population affected by the floods and landslides that have devastated a large part of the region. In a land that has always been recognized as the Italian motor valley, there has been no lack of support operations by Formula 1 and numerous Italian car manufacturers, which have donated large sums in favor of reconstruction works and support for the population affected.

The gift of Aprilia

All of this has also involved the world of two wheels, from Bologna’s Ducati to the Venetians Apriliawith the latter which, together with the Piaggio grouphas donated 200,000 euros to the Civil Protection of Emilia Romagna thanks to the proceeds from theAprilia All Stars held at the Misano Adriatico racetrack. An event that attracted the attention of fifteen thousand enthusiasts and supporters who flocked to attend various events on and off the track.

The events off the track

On a day characterized by concertsfrom the animation of Radio DeeJay and M20 by the presence of Navy and its helicopters, the same used in Emilia-Romagna to carry out the rescue works, were not lacking either charity auctions with the sale of items belonging to the riders who wrote the history of Aprilia in motorsport, from the sale of helmets to racing suits, boots and other rare memorabilia.

The demonstrations on the track

Riders who performed on the track astride the motorcycles that took part in the Superbike and MotoGP world championships, and who saw some of the greatest Italian brands of the past and present at work such as Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, together with true legends such as Max Biaggi and Loris Capirossi and Alex Gramigni. Also in this case, the engines of the 2023 RS-GPs have started.