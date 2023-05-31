The traditional “Aprilia All Stars” event, which brings together fans of the Italian brand and its MotoGP stars, hosted a very special charity race this year, held just a few weeks after the floods that devastated the area Emilia Romagna, known as the “Motor Valley” due to the concentration of circuits and factories.

The event, held last weekend at the Misano circuit, attracted thousands of fans, who enjoyed the on-track spectacle of MotoGP riders, including Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández. They were joined by legends such as Max Biaggi, Loris Capirossi and Alex Gramigni, all world champions with Aprilia, as well as the Italian Navy and its impressive helicopters, which played a fundamental role in the rescue efforts in Emilia Romagna.

The Piaggio Group and Aprilia donated the sum of 10 euros for each fan who showed up at Misano, to which must be added the proceeds of the numerous fundraising initiatives, in which riders and spectators took part in a real charity race , bringing the final figure to 200,000 euros, destined for the Civil Protection of Emilia Romagna to help the populations affected by the flood.

Aleix Espargaró signs autographs during the solidarity Aprilia All Stars at Misano Photo by: Aprilia

Aprilia riders contributed by donating racing equipment such as helmets, overalls and boots for charity auctions, where enthusiasts were able to bid and buy, making an important contribution to the success of the donation.

The charity day was accompanied by the usual show on the track, with displays of the RS-GPs ridden by MotoGP stars, the RSV4 superbikes and even the legendary 250cc 2-stroke bikes. As always, the quarter-litres, which filled Aprilia’s trophy case with 18 world titles and 143 Grand Prix victories, were among the bikes most requested by the riders, even if the main star of the charity event was the track display of the 2023 RS-GP, the prototype with which Aprilia competes in the MotoGP World Championship.