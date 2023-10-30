The initial illusion, then the usual overheating problems

Aleix Espargarò in the early stages of the Thai Grand Prix he also attacked Jorge Martin in an attempt to take the lead, then little by little he lost his edge until he finished the race in fifth position only to later see himself relegated to eighth position to the three second penalty with which he was sanctioned for the irregular pressure of the front tire.

The Aprilia rider revealed at the end of the race that he had suffered particularly due to the overheating problems which grip the Aprilia RS-GP, which develops a lot of heat which is ‘transferred’ to the rider from the tank. Placing yourself in the hull with your lungs above such an intense heat source is torture for the riders of the Noale company to the point that Maverick Vinales opted to retire before the end of the race.

“I couldn’t breathe. It was the hardest race of my life – the words of Aleix Espargarò reported by the newspaper speedweek.com – in the last three laps I actually panicked because I was trying to breathe but I couldn’t get any air. When I got to the pits, I thought I was going to die. I couldn’t breathe. It was a very tough race and it was very difficult to stay focused. We have tried several solutions to remedy this overheating, but nothing works. Raul Fernandez and I, for example, tried a kind of tube in the morning warm-up, but it didn’t help. I don’t know why the bike puts out so much heat. Is absurd. I was practically born with this bike, I don’t even remember the last time I rode another bike because it was seven years ago. But Maverick, who comes from Yamaha, or Fernandez, who used to ride a KTM, told me that last year he didn’t feel any heat, none at all. Is very strange”.

Maverick Viñales This is how he commented on a weekend that started with excellent prospects and ended with a forced withdrawal from a motorbike that became an oven: “A weekend of ups and downs. On Friday we had obviously reached the bike’s limit, then it became increasingly difficult to improve. In the race today it wasn’t going too badly, but at a certain point I started to lose clarity due to the heat. Especially on the straight, when I’m lying on the bike, the sensation of heat is impressive. At a certain point the best choice was to stop, there was no point in continuing and taking risks. Clearly it is a situation for which we must find a remedy, there will be other races with high temperatures.”