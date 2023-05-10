‘Fatal’ rain in Argentina

L’Aprilia is one of the great unfinished in this start of the MotoGP season. The RS-GP is a bike with enormous potential, but for one reason or another up to now Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargarò have had a flash of performance. The former Suzuki and Yamaha rider is fifth in the standings with 48 points at -39 from Francesco Bagnaia, the Catalan is even further away at -58.

At Le Mans rain is expected all weekend, a weather condition that prevented the Noale-based factory riders from exploiting the full potential of the RS-GP on a ‘friendly’ track like that of Termas de Rio Hondo. The weekend at the ‘Bugatti’ de la Sarthe could be an opportunity to redeem yourself in the ‘amphibious’ weather conditions before the long break that will precede the home Grand Prix at Mugello from 9 to 11 June.

The words of Aleix Espargarò

“Also in Jerez we showed what our speed is, but we also know what prevents us from making the most of it in the race. Le Mans is a very particular and difficult circuit but I’m sure we can be among the best there too. Aprilia is working hard to continue making the RS-GP grow, even in the recent tests we found some improvements. You don’t need big things, the bike is already going very well, it’s all about small details in the right areas.”

The words of Maverick Vinales

“We worked really hard during these first weekends. The bike had a very good foundation, we tried to improve the weak points and I honestly left Jerez with the feeling of having taken another step forward. It’s not easy, the level is so high that you just need to start a row forward or backward to do a completely different race. I think it’s time to take advantage of what we’ve learned so far.”