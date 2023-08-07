The English track confirms itself as an ally of the Noale-based team, which had achieved its first MotoGP podium right here. The British GP also becomes an opportunity for redemptions and confirmations for its riders

Federico Mariani

Three Aprilia in the top five places, with Aleix Espargaro to soar on the podium of Silverstone: the results of the Noale team after the race MotoGP in Great Britain it is nothing short of triumphant. Once again it is the British track that makes the Italian team rejoice. The same track where, two years ago, the first top class podium arrived with Espargaro himself taking 3rd place. Memories of the past are reconnected with the present, leaving Aprilia with hope for the future. Merit of the redemption of the Spaniard himself, in his second success in his career, and of his brand mates, Miguel Oliveira And Maverick Vinalesrespectively fourth and fifth at the finish line.

See also Atlético is out of the Super Cup: Bilbao, to the final here’s aleix again — The biggest smile is that of Espargaro. The Spaniard’s victory is also a personal revenge with Silverstone. A year ago the Aprilia rider showed up in Great Britain as the main tracker of Fabio Quartararo, with just 21 points behind. An accident in free practice caused him a fracture in his right heel and in fact irreparably complicated his run-up to the title. Twelve months later, Aleix redeemed himself with interest in the English track. And perhaps the success at Silverstone could allow Espargaro to reverse the lackluster trend that started a year ago: in the 17 races held in the last twelve months, the 34-year-old Spaniard has collected just two third places and, indeed, the victory in Great Britain.

miguel in recovery — If we talk about ailments, one of the most unlucky riders in 2023 was undoubtedly Oliveira. The Portuguese, in his first season with the team RNF Apriliasuffered a severe contusion to his right leg after the accident triggered by Marc Marquez to Portimaoin the first round of the season. An injury that forced him to miss the GP of Argentina. Even worse in Jerez, when he was involved in a crash, repairing a fracture of the left humerus. After the second accident, Oliveira had scored just 6 points in Germany: this is why fourth place at Silverstone, starting sixteenth, has a special flavor for Miguel. It is a result that perhaps gives back a protagonist to the MotoGP World Championship, the only one together with Fabio Quartararo able to win at least one race from 2020 to 2022. See also What players is going to sign FC Barcelona in the summer market?

maverick hopes — Vinales dreamed for a few laps of becoming the first rider capable of winning at least one GP with three different bikes. A mission that began right at Silverstone in 2016riding the Suzuki. Then the experience in Yamaha, which gave him eight victories, but also some disappointments, and now Aprilia which is trying to fully recover the Spanish talent, whose progress even in the wet, at Silverstone, have become evident. Without forgetting the growth in hand-to-hand combat, as demonstrated by the various duels in the British GP. We’re talking about a rider who is showing signs of growth and who, if he continued like this, would be another Aprilia arrow in the quiver to hurl at the overwhelming power of Ducati.