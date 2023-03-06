The month of March will see the two wheels of Aprilia And Guzzi motorcycles. The two brands of the Piaggio Group will in fact be at the center of a series of “open doors” at the dealerships to discover all the new features of the range of the two brands also in view of the start of the motorcycle season.

The Aprilia Days they are an opportunity to discover the novelties of the Noale company for 2023, starting with the new liveries for the very sporty RSV4 And Thunder V4the range SR 660with the new graphic variants tribute And Racing Blackand the RS 125 GP Replica, whose hull takes up the themes of the RS-GP protagonists of the MotoGP World Championship. And he will be the protagonist Tuaregs 660one of the most desired motorcycles for fans of trips And adventure. While the expectation of the new, adrenaline-pumping one grows RS 660 Extreme: all the sporting soul of Aprilia in an even lighter and more aggressive bike thanks to dedicated standard equipment, which will arrive in April at the price of 13,499 euros fc

For the Moto Guzzi Dayswhich traditionally fall in March also to celebrate the birthday of the Casa dell’Aquila, founded on 15 March 1921, thanks to the new services DreamRide you will be able to take advantage of a special zero-interest loan (TAN 0% – APR 1.14%) and zero down payment on the V7 range, a significant advantage in a period characterized by high interest rates. Similar financing solutions are also available on the V85 TT and V9. At Moto Guzzi the great protagonist is the new V100 Mandellothe roadster capable of uniting sportsmanship And voyage, available for test rides. The S version of the V100 Mandello is now also available in this colour Gray avant-gardewhich adds to the already known Green 2121.

In the month of March also starts the online pre-booking of the Moto Guzzi V100 Naval Aviation, available in April at the price of 16,999 euros fc The first and highly coveted examples of this exclusive limited and numbered edition, characterized by an absolutely unique livery, inspired by the F-35B fighters of the Italian Navy, will be reserved for those who book online through the dedicated page. The novelties are completed by the new graphic variants of the V7 Stone and V7 Special, and the Special Editions of the V7 Stone and V9 Bobber, while the V85 TT, the Classic Travel Enduro by Moto Guzzi, is offered in the new and original evocative colour Uyuni blue.