With the event All Stars 2022 Apr thema has finally found its audience. The great party of the fans of the Italian brand was greeted by the presence of several prominent personalities from the racing world.

Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Lorenzo Savadori, owners and test riders of Aprilia Racing, welcomed the great Aprilia legends such as world champions Max Biaggi, Roberto Locatelli, Loris Capirossi, Alex Gramigni and with them Mattia Pasini and Andrea Iannone. Together they put on a show, riding the unforgettable 250 2T Grand Prix bikes or the RSV4s, while Alex Gramigni celebrated the 30th anniversary of his 125 world title, Aprilia’s first in the World Championship, bringing his legendary 1992 RS 125 to the track.

The highlight for the sports enthusiasts of the world championship was obviously theperformance on the track of the RS-GP 2022, the Aprilia MotoGP revelation of this first phase of the season. Aleix Espargaró with one victory and two other podiums is among the leading riders of the world championship, while Maverick Viñales continues to gain more and more confidence with the new bike.

For everyone, passionate motorcyclists, groups of friends and also for the many families who flocked, it was a day of celebration and opportunities for fun that ranged from the tests of the motorcycles of the Aprilia 2022 range (RS 660, Tuono 660, Tuareg 660 and range of the 125) to the animation conducted from the big stage, and throughout the day, by the stars of radio Deejay and M2O. Until the live performance of Albertino who made the whole paddock dance and the drawing that rewarded the lucky winner of an Aprilia Tuono 660.

The great parade of Aprilia bikes, brought to the track by the motorcyclists who flocked to Misano, and led by Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales riding RSV4s, closed the 2022 edition of Aprilia All Stars. For all lovers of beautiful Italian motorcycles, the appointment is at the 2023 edition.