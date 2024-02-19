Come backat Aprilia All Starsthe great Aprilia party that gives motorsport enthusiasts a unique day among incredible bikes and great champions.

Misano World Circuit, Saturday 8 June, this is the unmissable event for fans. A unique and completely free opportunity to closely observe and enjoy the on-track performance of the magnificent Aprilia RS-GPs, competing in the MotoGP world championship, and meet the riders.

As always the brightest stars will be the Aprilia Racing riders, Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandezinvolved in the MotoGP world championship.

Champions who will not only be protagonists on the curbs but, as in the tradition of Aprilia All Stars, will be among the fans in the paddock, to celebrate Aprilia, the European manufacturer with the most victories in the MotoGP, with 297 triumphs in the GPs. The great champions of Aprilia history will be with them, led by the six-time world champion Max Biaggi.

The novelty of this edition will be the presence of Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari, fresh from their triumphant debut, riding the Aprilia Tuareg, at the Africa Eco Race. Cerutti, dominator of the African race, and Montanari will also meet their fans in the joyful and informal atmosphere of Aprilia All Stars and will exhibit the fabulous Aprilia Tuareg, queens of the desert.

As always, Aprilia All Stars will be a total celebration, for enthusiasts and entire families: the paddock will be constantly animated by fabulous test rides, to try out the range of Aprilia motorbikes along the roads of Romagna, always free of charge, and by the Racing Museum, with the racing bikes that built the myth of the Italian brand, an unmissable event for every enthusiast.

The music of Radio DeeJay it will be the soundtrack of an event that will be full of initiatives, such as the exhibition “Aprilia seen from the East” with spectacular shots by Japanese photographer Aki Kusudo, a total immersion in the racing world that tells of Aprilia's commitment to the MotoGP world championship.

There will be no shortage of spaces for eSports, shopping dedicated to Aprilia Ra clothing and merchandising