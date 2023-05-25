Aprilia All Stars, the event will take place

A land of racing and riders, Romagna doesn’t stop and Aprilia All Stars, the great annual party for Aprilia fans, confirms the appointment at Misano on Saturday 27 May. In full agreement with the Municipality of Misano and with the precious and concrete contribution of the Navy, which operated in the area during the emergency, Aprilia thus wants to bring a message of closeness and solidarity to local communities and concrete help for recovery.

In fact, thousands of enthusiasts are expected on the Misano World Circuit who, this time, will come to testify not only their love for Aprilia, its history, its bikes and riders, but also the proximity to an area dear to all motoring enthusiasts, so badly hit during the flood of 16 May. In fact, the Piaggio Group and Aprilia will donate a contribution to the Civil Protection for each participant in Aprilia All Stars 2023. It means that even the mere presence of an enthusiast on the circuit will translate into aid for the land of Romagna. An unmissable appeal to be numerous at Misano on May 27th. There will be numerous opportunities for guests to help Romagna concretely: even the proceeds from the sale of the special event t-shirt will be totally donated to the Civil Protection. For racing and MotoGP enthusiasts, Aprilia will be selling an absolutely unique and unrepeatable experience package, from a lap of the track in the saddle with one of the MotoGP riders to a hospitality lunch with the Aprilia Racing riders, up to the meet & greet with all the MotoGP and Off Road teams. Also in this case the proceeds will go entirely to the Civil Protection.

The words of the mayor of Misano

“I am happy to confirm the Aprilia All Stars date Fabrizio said Pigeonsmayor of Misano – the party will take place as planned and it will be the sign of a Romagna that never stops. The Misano community is already ready for this great event and will be happy to welcome the large Aprilia family, its champions and, above all, the thousands of enthusiasts who will invade our circuit”.

Nicolini’s words

Rita NicoliniDirector Ag. Regional for Territorial Security and Civil Protection: “The Aprilia event, carried out in the name of solidarity, will be an important moment of restart and is a hope to look forward with courage and desire to start again”.

Rivola’s words

Maximum ReflowCEO of Aprilia Racing: “Aprilia All Stars will be an extraordinary opportunity to restart, all together. We will be in Misano to give everyone a moment of serenity and to be truly close to all the people of Emilia Romagna. From Faenza, with family and friends overwhelmed by the disaster, I am very close to all those who have suffered damage and I thank you for the spirit of great solidarity that we are receiving. This is why we are waiting for many of you at Misano, to make our help concrete and strong”.

The event

As per tradition, it will be an unforgettable day of fun on the track and in the paddock, with free access to the Misano circuit and with the public taking center stage in celebrating one of motorcycling’s most successful brands, its bikes and its champions. The music of Radio DeeJay and M2Owith artists such as Vic, Vittoria and Albertino with his spectacular DJ Set, he will animate the MWC while a series of events will involve the public. For motorcyclist enthusiasts, the free test rides of the Aprilia motorcycle range both on asphalt and off-road routes will be unmissable.

All the Aprilia Racing riders involved in MotoGP and off road will be on the track at Aprilia All Stars: Aleix Espargarò, Maverick Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori and the pilots of the RNF team Miguel Oliveira And Raúl Fernandez. With them the riders Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari protagonists of the return of the Aprilia Tuareg to the big off-road races. As always, the great champions who with their victories have made Aprilia the Italian and European brand with the most victories in the World Championship, such as Max Biaggi and Loris Capirossi, will be the protagonists. And then many other riders and friends of the Aprilia brand from the world of sport and entertainment. All participants in the event, present at the Misano World Circuit, will have the chance to win an Aprilia Tuareg by registering directly in the paddock. An unrepeatable opportunity that will reward those who have Aprilia in their hearts. The final parade of Aprilia bikes, which traditionally concludes the Aprilia All Stars, will leave the circuit for the first time to arrive in the heart of Riccione. This too will be a tribute from Aprilia and its fans to Romagna, a land that has always been in the heart of every motorcycle and engine enthusiast