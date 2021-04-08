ofMartina Lippl shut down

First March-summer and now April-winter. Choppy weather is actually not unusual for April. This year, however, it is extreme. ARD meteorologist Schwanke explains the phenomenon.

Munich – The winter can go away, some people are sure to wish. Gardeners, on the other hand, are troubled by the current weather situation in spring. The temperatures were very tempting last week. Many plants have long been covered and freed from cold protection. Some magnolias are already in full bloom – now snow and frost. Snow, hail and wind on top of that – there is really no trace of spring any more.

ARD meteorologist Karsten Schwanke (52) explains spring-winter in the “Tagesschau” weather report. The weather expert refers to a thesis by US climate researcher Judah L. Cohan from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). The climatologist sees a connection between the decline in Arctic sea ice and the colder late winters that followed in northern Europe and Asia.

“If there is little ice in the Arctic in summer and autumn, then more snow falls in October and November in Siberia and that means that there can be cold late winters in Eurasia,” explains Schwanke. The ARD meteorologist also draws a comparison between the winters 2012/13 and 2020/21.

April-winter weather phenomenon: patterns existed in 2012/13

“2012 was such a year. Absolute minimum in the Arctic, ”says Karten Schanke. Little ice in the Arctic in summer was followed by a lot of snow in Siberia. In March 2013 it was way too cold in Russia and northern Europe. There was even a closed snow cover in the north German lowlands.

According to Schwanke, the phenomenon could also be observed in 2020. The second lowest sea ice extent in October – September was followed by a similar pattern in February 2021: far too cold in northern Russia and frosty days in Germany in mid-February.

Weather in Germany – after March-summer now April-winter

According to the balance sheet of the German Weather Service (DWD), March 2021 was a “high-contrast March, with lots of sunshine and too little precipitation”. The first meteorological spring month passed with a heat record. In Rheinau in Baden, over 27 degrees were measured. According to the DWD, March 31, 2021 is now the warmest March day since regular weather records began in 1881. “In Rheinau-Memprechtshofen in the Upper Rhine Graben, the old German record of 26.6 degrees Celsius was set at 5 p.m. at 27.2 degrees Celsius Outbid in Baden-Baden on March 28, 1989, ”tweeted the DWD.

Now the “April winter” has arrived. The temperatures fell by 20 degrees. Cold polar air from arctic latitudes ensures fresh snow down into the depths. Scandinavian low “Ulli” runs out of breath on Thursday (April 8th). The weather in Germany will then slowly calm down. Then it should be milder. In the ARD media library Karsten Schwanke provides more background information on the subject of weather. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA