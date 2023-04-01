April | Today is the start of April, but why is it “the cruelest of the months”?

TS Eliot’s famous poem tells about despair and pessimism in the face of the ravages of war.

In poetry every word weighs and means. Changing one to another, even a word with almost the same meaning, can fundamentally change the content of the sentence. The order of words is also decisive, a negative can change into a positive, a conditional into an absolute, a certain into an uncertain one, a question into an answer.

Example: what if “April is the cruelest month” really was April is the cruelest month? What changes? Nothing? All? Will the poetic version become more literal?

The publishing company Parkko published a new Finnish edition three years ago – in April, of course by TS Eliot from a hundred-year-old poem The Waste Land. The translation was made by a poet Markus Jääskeläinenwhich changed the word order of the famous verse that characterizes April.

They preceded Jääskeläinen’s Finnish translation Lauri Viljanen (1949) and Ville Revon (1992) translations, since then the poem (and all Eliot’s other poems) has been translated again Juha Silvo (2022). Jääskeläinen also changed the name of the poem, A wasteland it is Wasteland.

Anglicized American poet Thomas Stearns Eliot wrote a long poem in 1922 that is considered the starting point of modern lyric poetry. It has generally been interpreted through the sense of life left by the senseless casualties of the First World War and the Spanish Flu. In the mythical cycle of the year, spring is a bright time of rebirth, which Eliot turned his back on and painted it in dark colors.

Underneath the melting snow, a barren view is revealed, but also the cycle of nature, the necessity of repetition. There can also be hope: the sight is grim but not the stomach, from death a new life emerges. For a melancholic mind, the bright light of spring can be poison.

As a pandemic poem, Joutomaa is painfully apt, and war is being fought in Europe this spring as well.

This is how TS Eliot’s poem begins as translated by Markus Jääskeläinen:

April is the cruelest month, that’s for sure

lilacs from the dead earth, stir

to the desire of memory, to awaken

spiritless roots

to spring rain.

Winter kept us warm, it covered

into the snow of earth’s oblivion, feed

with tubers, the little that was left of life.