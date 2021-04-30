The month of April that ends is so far the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in Colombia, with 10,000 dead, daily death records in recent weeks and intensive care units full of seriously ill people from the third peak of the disease.

The country goes through its most critical moment Despite the optimism with which the launch of the National Vaccination Plan was received last February, in which almost 5 million doses have been applied with ups and downs.

With a record 505 deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, the most deadly days are precisely the last 11 days of this month in which the country accumulates 9,808 deaths without adding yet those of this Friday, which will surely raise the figure above 10,000 deaths, out of a total of 73,230 that it has Colombia.

April began with the Easter holidays and ends with the crowded demonstrations of the last two days against the tax reform project of the government of President Iván Duque, both movements of people that, according to experts, aggravate the pandemic.

“In 15 to 21 days we will not have intensive care beds. What we did not see in the previous peaks, as in other countries where people died on the street, who died at home, perhaps we will start Let’s see (here), “the doctor Johanna Martínez, who works in an ICU at the El Tunal Hospital in Bogotá, told EFE that no longer have beds available.

The massive protests in recent days in several cities in Colombia increase the risk of contagion of coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Exhausted and with a voice full of hopelessness, the professional relates that in recent days she has lost patients who do not even manage to spend a single night in her unit, many of them young people between 20 and 30 years old.

“We have been a year and we have not learned that this can kill and well we are going to see what happens in 15 or 20 days”, predicts by the recent agglomerations in the streets, while warning, without demeriting the claims of citizens, that ” the peak that we are going to experience after this protest is going to be terrible. “

Exhausted doctors and overflowing hospitals

In almost 14 months of health emergency, Colombia accumulates 2,841,934 infections and 73,230 deaths, and has gone through three peaks that have exhausted health personnel and suffocated even the most robust and specialized medical systems such as those of Bogotá, Medellín, Cali , Barranquilla and Bucaramanga.

“Although the country has made an enormous effort, the virus is stronger than a government can do. The situation is too complicated, the ICUs full, the health personnel overwhelmed and a number of adverse effects that we did not anticipate a year ago. year “, explains in an interview with EFE the scientist and researcher Iván Darío Vélez, from the University of Antioquia.

In Antioquia, the second most important region of the country, the pandemic has been particularly harsh, with more than a hundred deaths a day in recent weeks and the overflowing crematorium ovens, while dozens of patients in critical condition have had to be transferred to other departments.

A line to receive the covid vaccine, in front of a clinic in Bogotá. Photo: REUTERS

Restrictions and curfew

To curb the accelerated speed of virus transmission, authorities in the country’s main cities ordered new restrictions, such as lockdowns on weekends and curfews.

However, these measures have had little effect in reducing positive cases, which in Bogotá, Medellín or Barranquilla remain high.

According to Vélez, the confinements, which at the beginning of the pandemic had some positive effect, today are not enough because they do not guarantee immunity and all they do is delay infections.

“After so long and with this complicated situation people got tired of quarantines. Due to the demonstrations this week in which thousands of people marched together and the Holy Week trips or on holiday bridges there are situations of a lot of transmission, “adds the researcher.

Oxygen shortage

To further aggravate the situation, this month authorities confirmed the circulation in the country of multiple genomes of the British and Brazilian variants of Covid-19, although the magnitude of their impact on increasing mortality is still unknown.

“How much of the (more than) 500 deaths that we had yesterday can be explained by these variants? We do not know because there is not a large national program to search for variants, that is, the people who do sequencing are insufficient for the size of the country. “Velez claims.

An intensive care unit at Hospital El Tunal, in Bogotá. Photo: EFE

The medical oxygen shortage It also put health entities in trouble, especially in Antioquia, where authorities had to ask people to return concentrators or cylinders that they no longer use.

Faced with this situation, the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) approved on Thursday the importation of a container of 20,000 kilos of raw material for its production in order to guarantee “the supply of a vital medicine, at this time of health emergency that crosses the country “.

“The shortage of oxygen in this pandemic is very serious because the hospitalized patient precisely what he needs is oxygen and there is no capacity to produce it, this is very serious”, Velez warns.

By Klarem Valoyes Gutiérrez, EFE agency

CB