toriealis made a cosplay of April O’Neil which pays homage to the classic cartoon of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesthe one broadcast starting from the late 80s and which determined the international success of the series created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.
In this interpretation we find April in a yellow uniform and white boots, who went around with the inevitable microphone to make television reports while the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles faced members of the Foot Clan on the streets of New York.
The Different April O’Neils
Over the years, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have undergone numerous reboots, including two different film adaptations, and April O’Neil’s appearance has also changed accordinglyto get to the revolution brought about in the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos.
However, many cosplayers remained fond of the character’s original design and wanted to bring it on stage faithfully, such as the works created by nikkigeeks, Lada Lyumos and Helly Valentine.
