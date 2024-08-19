toriealis made a cosplay of April O’Neil which pays homage to the classic cartoon of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesthe one broadcast starting from the late 80s and which determined the international success of the series created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

In this interpretation we find April in a yellow uniform and white boots, who went around with the inevitable microphone to make television reports while the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles faced members of the Foot Clan on the streets of New York.