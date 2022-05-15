Data is of deaths by actual date; statistics show how many people actually died each day

April 2022 is the month with the fewest deaths from covid-19 in Brazil since March 2020, when the 1st victim of the disease was recorded in the country. So far, 1,104 deaths have been recorded in April, according to data from deaths by actual date (read more about the stat below).

The numbers were released in the latest epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Here’s the intact (9 MB) of the document, published on Friday (13.May.2022).

Covid-19 numbers released daily (deaths by notification date) refer to the number of victims reported to the authorities in 24 hours – not the date on which these people died. only the statistic of deaths by actual date shows how many people actually died each day.

The data, however, takes time to compute. Thus, the numbers of the last few weeks will still increase. This is because 3% of deaths have not yet had their date of occurrence defined.

With 77% of the population with the 1st vaccine cycle against the disease complete (two doses or a single dose) and 43% with the booster injection, Brazil has not exceeded the mark of 100 deaths in 1 day since March 21.

In April, no day had more than 70 deaths. The level of deaths from covid-19 was not so low since March 27, 2020. The 1st victim of the virus died on March 12 of that year.

The graph below shows that the number of deaths (by date of record or actual date of occurrence) has fallen sharply in recent weeks, signaling the cooling off of covid-19.

Deaths have been falling since the end of January 2022, when Brazil faced the peak of the omicron, the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

The country ended 2021 with less than 100 victims a day. But the numbers rose at the beginning of the year, boosted by the Ômicron.

The record for deaths this year was in January 27, when 961 people died from Covid-19. The day with the most deaths during the entire pandemic was in March 29, 2021, with 3,492 victims of the disease. That’s nearly quadruple the deaths on January 27.

COVID DEATH BY REAL DATE

There are two statistics of deaths from covid-19. The best known is that of Notifications: this number is published daily in the Power 360.

The other, more precise, data is the actual date of death. Shows the day people actually died. This record allows you to more accurately verify the stage at which the pandemic is.

The graphs in this report show the difference between the two statistics. In orange, is the number of victims confirmed in 24 hours by the Ministry of Health – each of these deaths may have occurred on different dates. Already in blue, is the number of people who actually died that day.

THE Power 360 is the only Brazilian vehicle that frequently publishes death statistics by the dates they actually happened. Find out here how and where the digital newspaper obtains data on the pandemic.

The latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health brings data up to noon on May 10. Of the 664,390 confirmed deaths to date, 647,107 have the actual date known. In other words, it is not yet known exactly on which day 3% of the deaths recorded until the last update of the data occurred.