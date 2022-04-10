The beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will start receiving the April installment of the benefit this Thursday (14). The minimum payout amount is $400.

The new program maintained the Bolsa Família payment dates and are based on the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). The payment of beneficiaries with the end 1 will be on Thursday (14) and they will continue until the 29.

About 17 million families are served by the program.

Check out the full table:

