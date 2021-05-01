In April, 203% of the monthly rainfall fell in Moscow, the past month took the third position in the list of the rainiest over the past 70 years. He also got into the top five rainiest in the history of instrumental meteorological observations in Moscow, which has been conducted since 1879.

The indicators of precipitation during the month at the main metropolitan meteorological station VDNKh amounted to 89.5 mm, that is, 203% of the monthly norm, reports the portal “Meteon news” on Saturday. Thus, April 2021 in Moscow became the third in the list of precipitation leaders over the past 70 years.

“For the full period of instrumental observations of the weather in Moscow (since 1879), this month was included in the top five of the wettest. The championship remained in 1888 with precipitation of 98.8 mm, ”the message says.

In addition, 2021 is ahead of 1986, 1903 and 1970 in terms of the amount of snow and rain.

Since the beginning of the year, 260.6 mm of rainfall in the country fell on the capital, which is about 40% of the annual rate, the agency added.

On April 29, the chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center, Marina Makarova, reported that the average temperature in April in the capital was higher than usual, with twice as much precipitation.

On the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, allowed snow to fall in Moscow in May. According to him, snow can fall in 40–45% of cases this month, however, it is not worth waiting for the establishment of snow cover, since this phenomenon is rare. He added that in most Russian regions in May the temperature will be higher or at the normal level.