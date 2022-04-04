Subscription services renew their incentives with proposals for all genres.

With the increasing prominence of on-demand gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, and soon the new PS Plus Extra and Premium, the incentives for services like xbox live gold or PS Plus, as well as stadia-pro or Prime Gamingthey may have stopped capturing all your attention, but they still renew their attractions every month and from 3DJuegos we do not miss an opportunity to invite you to take a look at the news of the services of PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

“Blood will be shed. Riches will be stolen. And legends will be reborn.” If you are looking for an intense multiplayer proposal, maybe you should give Hood: Outlaws & Legends a try, a PvEvP video game where we have to gather a group of outlaws and compete to get great loot in a medieval, violent and dark world.

We leave behind the Middle Ages to go to Bikini Bottom. Specifically, we do it with SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, the remastering of an action and adventure video game starring SpongeBob and company where fun is guaranteed, especially for fans of cartoons.

playstation plus search among the indie offer for its third game of the month. This is Slay the Spire, a challenging fusion of a roguelike and a deck-building game where you find and fight against strange creatures while discovering relics of immense power. An adventure to enjoy alone with recognized success.

From Spain, within the PS Talents initiative, you are invited to download Twogether: Project Indigos and travel to Hexacells, a laboratory that does clandestine research with children who possess supernatural powers. There he takes control of Sam and Rafi who will have to cooperate to escape and solve different puzzles.

PlayStation Plus Collection [Solo PS5]

The launch of PS5 was accompanied in November by the PlayStation Plus Collection, an assortment of 20 PS4 video games that defined their generation:

Sony Worldwide Studios Bloodborne

days gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third developments Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

monster hunter world

Mortal KombatX

person 5

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

A teenage girl who has lost her sight and a mysterious cat team up on a fantastical and surreal adventure into the unknown. This is how Another Sight is presented in stores, a video game with a steampunk setting that you can discover if you are convinced by its launch trailer as an Xbox Live Gold incentive.

More indie proposals. This Hue is described as a platform puzzle game where you can modify the world by changing the color of its background. Specifically, he is invited to explore a dangerous gray land, unearthing colored fragments on a long journey to find the protagonist’s missing mother.

From older generations we still have games with gold. Thus, for the first Outpost Kaloki X proposes us to create our own intergalactic empire in a space finance game full of ingenious characters and fun plots. After the halfway point of the month, the leading role of the service will fall on MX vs ATV Alive, which, as its name suggests, is a racing video game where you fight for victory through mud, sand, sand and snow tracks.

Prime Gaming

Amazon continues to offer free games every month for Prime users, and this time it comes with a classic, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. It also highlights the Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville or Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, a great indie proposal, among a total of eight releases that we share.

Oblivion GOTY



Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville



Monkey Island 2 Special Edition



Nanotale – Typing Chronicles



Guild of Ascension



Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion



Galaxy of Pen and Paper



House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

Zombies and space exploration dominate the Stadia Pro releases for April. Google’s service expands its incentives in five video games where its users will very possibly find a proposal according to their hobbies. For example, Japanese RPG fans might want to try Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

World War Z: Aftermath – First week of April



Deliver Us the Moon



City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector’s Edition



Ys IX: Monstrum Nox



Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Other subscription services

Game Pass and PS Now

In addition to these services that we have told you about, there are other subscription platforms that you can join. For example, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, which will give you access to a huge number of video games for a few euros per month, with options to play through the cloud as well.

