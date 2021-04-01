“April Fools” summons the police and judiciary in Belgium

The Belgian police and the prosecution have moved to investigate an advertisement published on the “Facebook” website about a huge party in a park in the capital, Brussels, during the general isolation imposed by Belgium to contain the Coronavirus.

The announcement was intended to be April Fool’s Day, but it prompted police and prosecutors to act after nearly 20,000 said they intended to attend.

The advertisement, which was published last March, promised to host a group of DJs, record players, singer and producer Calvin Harris and the French “Daft Bank”, despite the separation of its members, in the “Bois de la Camper”, the largest park in the capital, Brussels, on Thursday evening.

The announcement of the ceremony comes after Belgium entered a third general isolation, in which external gatherings are restricted to four individuals.

The police informed the general public that there would be no party.

“No permission has been issued for a party,” the police said in a tweet.

As for prosecutors in Brussels, they said that those who do not adhere to the health measures will face legal action and have launched an investigation into who was behind the Facebook call.

Indeed, Brussels residents flocked to the park this sunny week. Most of them heard of the “lie” party.

High school student Julia Ferrari said she thought a lot of people would come.

“But I think the authorities will do everything they can to make sure that too many do not attend, and from the beginning … they may close the park,” she added.