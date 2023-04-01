Today is April 1st, so nothing is real and everything is possible. This is to say that the network is filling up with april fools, i.e. joking content, sometimes clearly false, in other cases more convincing, which is worth reporting. Naturally we have chosen some of them related to the world of video games.

Let’s start with the new trailer for Sniper Elite 5, which introduces us to a terrible enemy for the Nazis: i garden gnomes.

How not to be terrified of it? Mojang has just launched a new Minecraft update, the The Vote Updatewhich will allow users to vote on all aspects of the game:

The developers of DayZ, on the other hand, were forced to publish the announcement early DLC dedicated to Jetsfor an alleged leak.

Do you know that the Dolphin emulator is also coming to Steam? Well today it was announced that it will have achievements like all other games.

Emulators with Achievements

Genshin Impact on its own is filling up with cats (they must have smelled fish):

In Naraka: Bladepoint, however, a new weapon is about to arrive: the laser swordwhich actually looks good on everything.

Street Fighter 6 will be enriched by Cat Battle Device.

PUBG: Battlegrounds instead becomes Bizarre Battle Royale and is filled with super powers:

Samba de Amigo becomes a movie:

PlayStation has announced the PlayStation Academy:

NieR Re[in]carnation is about to change: here comes the dating simulator:

Of course, the new Sonic game, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog should not be forgotten and should not be underestimated Ahh VRthe viewer that feeds you.

Of course you will find many others around. We will see to update the news with the most deserving ones.