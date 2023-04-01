With April 1, a ritual is renewed, that of jokes. “April fool” in fact indicates the tradition that consists in making jokes on the first day of April.

The jokes can be of various kinds, some are even sophisticated but all aimed at having fun and making fun of the “victims”.

So watch out because today you could be involved in some joke / prank!

April Fool’s first news

April Fool’s story

Historically, the origins of April fish are not known. Someone mentions the blessed Bertrando di San Genesio, patriarch of Aquileia from 1334 to 1350, who would have miraculously freed a pope suffocated in the throat by a herringbone; out of gratitude, the pontiff would have decreed that fish should not be eaten in Aquileia on April 1st.

Someone speaks of France before the adoption of the Gregorian Calendar in 1582. While in Europe it was customary to celebrate the New Year between March 25 and April 1, an occasion in which gift packages were exchanged. The reform of Pope Gregory XIII moved the holiday back to 1 January, which is why it seems that the tradition of delivering empty gift packages was born at the 1st of April, jokingly wanting to symbolize the now obsolete holiday. The name that was given to the strange custom was poisson d’Avril, precisely “April fish”

Vettel's tire specialist was instead a real joke to normal users.



Another curious hypothesis: first peaches spring of the past. It happened when the fishermen returning to the port empty-handed due to a lack of fish on the seabed in the first days of April were the object of hilarity and ridicule.

NOT JUST JOKE The news of MAZDA running the engine a gasoline as diesel it’s not a joke, but reality! Read here.

