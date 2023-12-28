Thursday, December 28, 2023, 16:42



Every December 28 in Spain the Day of the Holy Innocents is celebrated. A day marked by jokes and that anything you read, hear or see must be questioned and analyzed with a magnifying glass so as not to be victims of an innocent mistake. The origin of this tradition has a somewhat different connotation from the current one, since in the past it was linked to religion.

However, with the passage of time, it has acquired a more festive and playful character and has become what we know. A day when you have to be alert, pay attention to not fall into any deception.

Murcian vegetables grown on Mars



“Proexport and SpaceX join forces to produce vegetables on Mars, before 2030.” This is the first thing you can read when entering the website of the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producers-Exporters of the Region of Murcia (Proexport). As they explain, “Elon Musk allies himself with Murcian farmers seeking to ensure food for future human settlements that will colonize the red planet.” However, although it would be fantastic news if those from the Region of Murcia could also be consumed outside our planet, this news and future alliance is only the result of an innocent mistake.

Diving in the Segura River under the Puente de los Peligros



On a day like today the X account 'Murcia Notifications' couldn't help but play a joke. According to what he has published, starting in 2024, it will be possible to go into the depths of the Segura River to see “each of its animal and plant species just a few centimeters away.” “Diving through the waters of the river under the Bridge of Dangers, an experience that will soon become a reality,” he wrote.

Starting in 2024, it will be possible to enter the depths of the Segura River and be able to see each of its animal and plant species just a few centimeters away. Diving through the waters of the River under the Dangers Bridge, an experience that will soon become a reality… pic.twitter.com/zT71IJoAQU — Murcia Notifications (@murcianotific) December 28, 2023

'Orihuela Sports City' in the La Pedrera Reservoir



Continuing in the aquatic environment, the As he explains, the model used in the Netherlands would be followed.

Joaquín returns to Betis



The official Betis account has shared a video of Joaquín in which he revealed that he would wear the green and white shirt again until the end of the season. However, an hour after this publication, the happiness of the Betis fans was cut short by a new 'post' in which the former footballer announced that it was a fool's errand.

Space Sighting and Reception Unit



The Civil Guard has also shared a tweet presenting, on the occasion of the International Day of UFO Sightings, the “UEAR (Space Sighting and Reception Unit), made up of land, sea and air personnel.”

Today, International Day of UFO Sightings @Civil Guard presents the UEAR (Space Sighting and Reception Unit), made up of land, sea and air personnel. «The force will be with you… always»

(Obi-Wan Kenobi to Luke Skywalker) pic.twitter.com/QI79nfRzev — Civil Guard (@guardiacivil) December 28, 2023

Telepizza and its barbecue nougat



Taking advantage of the Christmas season, Telepizza has announced that it will launch its barbecue nougat on the market. «Yes, you have asked us a lot… And late, but here you have it. Telepizza Barbecue Nougat! It is your favorite pizza and we wanted to end 2023 with this surprise. Wow, huh?

Lidl's Mantaco



Lidl has surprised its customers with a new addition to its list of household products: the Mantaco, “the definitive blanket or rather, the definitive recipe against the cold. I'm not warm. I'm hot. Soon available in store. Unfortunately, being a joke, this blanket will never make it to the shelves of this supermarket.